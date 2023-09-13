KQED is a proud member of
Forum

All You Can Eat: Unique Ice Cream Flavors Flourishing in the Bay

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
What’s a unique and tasty ice cream or cold dessert that you’ve encountered in the Bay Area? (foodandstyle via Getty Images)

Summer may be over, but the Bay Area’s hottest days may still be ahead. To manage the heat (and let’s be honest, the fog), two scoops of your favorite local ice cream could come in handy. For our latest installment of “All You Can Eat,” KQED’s Alan Chazaro and Luke Tsai join Forum to talk about the Bay Area’s best cold desserts. We’ll discuss decades-old mainstays like Its-It and Mitchell’s, talk to business owners making cold confections infused with strong cultural influences, and hear from you: What’s a unique and tasty ice cream or cold dessert that you’ve encountered in the Bay Area?

Guests:

Stephanie De La Cruz, owner, De La Creamery

Priti Narayanan, co-owner, Koolfi Creamery and Cafe

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Alan Chazaro, food reporter, KQED; poet; educator

