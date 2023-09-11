KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions and more. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Do You Collect?

Mina Kim
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

We’ll hear from Krawczyk and from you: What do you collect, and why? (picture alliance via Getty Images)

Why do we collect things like Pokémon cards, old tea sets and comic books? According to Daniel Krawczyk, a behavioral and brain scientist — and pinball machine collector — collecting can help to connect us to our childhood selves, relive prior memories or recall happy moments. And coming together with fellow collectors in conventions or online forums can provide the mental health benefits of community, a chance to revel in shared expertise and share tips. Collecting may even have an evolutionary basis. We’ll hear more from Krawczyk and from you: What do you collect, and why?

Guests:

Daniel Krawczyk, professor of Behavioral and Brain Sciences, University of Texas at Dallas

Vicky Chung, social media associate in audience development, KQED - who collects postcards

Sponsored