KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Singer Lauren Mayberry

After a decade as the lead singer of the band CHVRCHES, Lauren Mayberry is striking out on her own. We’ll go backstage at her first solo show. Farmworkers are particularly vulnerable to the extreme heat that’s affected so many areas of the country including the Midwest. The push for a federal heat protection policy is slow…..And women in the U.S. military's special operations still face intense sexism. Recent reports, including one from the Army, highlight barriers for women throughout special operation forces.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Doing Democracy: Pride, Reckoning and Reimagining Our Nearly 250 Year Old System of Democracy

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Courtesy of Ted Johnson)

As we march toward another long frenzied election season, we at Forum have launched a new series, Doing Democracy, to step away from the fray and consider what democracy means, how it’s practiced, and other ways it could be done. For our first show, we’ll dive into the Us@250 project, which is urging us to approach the coming semiquincentennial – that’s the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, starting in 2026 – by reimagining the American narrative with pride, reckoning and aspiration. What parts of our democracy should we protect, what should we change, and what do we hope to become in the next 250 years?

Guests:

Ted R. Johnson, senior adviser, New America, leads the US@250 initiative; contributing columnist, The Washington Post. He's also a retired U.S. Navy commander and the author of "When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America."

Sponsored