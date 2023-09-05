KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How California’s Cities are Addressing Homeless Encampments

Guy Marzorati
at 10:00 AM
An estimated 172,000 people are homeless in California, according to a study this year by UCSF, and the most visible symbols of the state’s homelessness crisis are its tent encampments. Citing public health and safety issues, cities across the state are increasingly “sweeping” encampments on city sidewalks, forcing campers to move their tents and belongings to other areas if they refuse offers of shelter. But homeless advocates say those shelter options are often inadequate and that sweeps are unconstitutional. Those issues are at play as the Ninth Circuit considers whether San Francisco needs to offer more housing before it can carry out sweeps. San Diego, meanwhile, is starting to enforce a no-camping ordinance on public property. And Los Angeles has approved increased funding for its Inside Safe program, which gives tent dwellers temporary housing. We’ll talk about how California cities are addressing homeless encampments, the controversies at hand and who’s most affected.

Guests:

Marisa Kendall, reporter covering California's homelessness crisis, CalMatters

Aldo Toledo, city hall reporter, The San Francisco Chronicle

Blake Nelson, reporter covering homelessness, The San Diego Union-Tribune

