The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

The Hollywood Food Stylist Behind Popular Film, TV Scenes

Melissa McSorley’s job isn’t boring. One day she has to perfectly recreate a ‘70s dinner party for folks caught up in the Watergate scandal, she says, and the next she makes edible alien “Ceti eels” for members of the “Star Trek” universe. She’s made drinkable blood for “True Blood” vampires and an edible Gila monster for “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” Working in libraries to learn about time-period dishes, at home creating perfect meals and on set with props managers, Melissa’s got one of those jobs that audiences rarely think about when they watch their favorite movies or TV shows.see more
Forum

Forum From The Archives: Emily Hanford on 'How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Parent reading to kid
 (Maskot via Getty Images)

Decades of cognitive science research has shown that children need to be taught to sound out words in order to read. But school districts across the country often ignore or sideline that research in early grades, according to education reporter Emily Hanford, who says that’s one reason that more than 60% of U.S. fourth graders aren’t proficient readers. Hanford’s six-part podcast “Sold a Story,” released late last year by American Public Media, is being cited in newly proposed legislation across the U.S. aimed to address the problem. We talk to Hanford about what’s wrong with the way we teach kids to read and what can be done to improve literacy in California and nationwide.

Guests:

Emily Hanford, senior producer and correspondent, American Public Media; creator, the podcast "Sold a Story"

