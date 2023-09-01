KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

How Journaling Can Help Us Make Sense of Our Lives

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A diary notebook the text out of focus is placed between the sheets of a bed. On top of the pages is a blue pen and on top a flower cushion
 (Getty Images)

Keeping a written account of your thoughts, feelings and observations can be a powerful habit – a source of healing, growth, and even creativity. We  explore the art and practice of journaling, from stream-of-consciousness writing to gratitude lists to revisiting your most cringe-worthy teenage poetry. We'll talk with an author, a comedian,  and a therapist about the many ways we can document our lives and stories, and we'll get started during the show. Grab a pen and notebook – we're journaling.

Guests:

Thaisa Frank, author, "Finding Your Writer's Voice"; writing instructor with the San Francisco Writers' Grotto

Scott Lifton, comedian; live and virtual event producer for "Mortified"

Jenna Robinson, licensed marriage and family therapist; expressive arts therapist

