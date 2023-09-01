How Journaling Can Help Us Make Sense of Our Lives

Keeping a written account of your thoughts, feelings and observations can be a powerful habit – a source of healing, growth, and even creativity. We explore the art and practice of journaling, from stream-of-consciousness writing to gratitude lists to revisiting your most cringe-worthy teenage poetry. We’ll talk with an author, a comedian, and a therapist about the many ways we can document our lives and stories, and we’ll get started during the show. Grab a pen and notebook – we’re journaling.