For many Californians, developing meaningful relationships with people significantly older or younger than them can be difficult. We live in age-segregated environments that make it challenging to encounter – much less connect with – people in different phases of life. Yet, experts have found that an exchange of perspectives and experiences across generational divides can decrease the health risks of loneliness and social isolation for older adults – and boost life satisfaction and learning in both directions. We’ll explore how we can form cross-generational friendships that enrich our lives and rethink a society that segregates members by age.
How Intergenerational Friendships Improve Our Lives
(MoMo Productions via Getty Images)
Guests:
Kathleen Toohill, writer and friend of Sukari Addison
Sukari Addison, octogenarian and friend of Kathleen Toohill
Laura Newberry, reporter and writer of the "Group Therapy" weekly newsletter, Los Angeles Times
Sylvia Vargas, director of community engagement programs, Openhouse SF, which is a non-profit organization serving older LGBTQ adults
Sponsored