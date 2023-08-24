COVID cases nationwide and in California are increasing at summer’s end. The state’s positivity rate from PCR tests is almost 12% as of mid-August, and wastewater data indicate that the new omicron subvariant, EG.5, is on the rise. But reported case rates are still far below peaks from last winter; UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told the San Francisco Chronicle, “people should not be worried but should not tune out.” We’ll learn more with Dr. Chin-Hong and hear about the new fall booster and the latest research into long COVID and take your COVID questions.
New COVID Subvariant? New Boosters? Answering Your COVID Questions with UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong
(Emma Farrer via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center
