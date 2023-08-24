KQED is a proud member of
New COVID Subvariant? New Boosters? Answering Your COVID Questions with UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong

at 10:00 AM
COVID cases nationwide and in California are increasing at summer’s end. The state’s positivity rate from PCR tests is almost 12% as of mid-August, and wastewater data indicate that the new omicron subvariant, EG.5, is on the rise. But reported case rates are still far below peaks from last winter; UCSF’s Dr. Peter Chin-Hong told the San Francisco Chronicle, “people should not be worried but should not tune out.” We’ll learn more with Dr. Chin-Hong and hear about the new fall booster and the latest research into long COVID and take your COVID questions.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

