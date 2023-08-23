KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Adam Schiff on His Run for U.S. Senate

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
We’ll talk to Schiff about why he wants to represent California in the Senate and hear about his positions on the economy, the climate, the war in Ukraine and more. (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Southern California Democrat Adam Schiff has served in the U.S. Congress since 2001, and he’s now running to succeed Dianne Feinstein in the Senate. A former federal prosecutor, Schiff chaired the House Intelligence Committee during the Trump administration and led the former president’s first impeachment trial and the Russian election interference investigation that gave rise to it. He was also a member of the House committee that investigated the January 6 insurrection. We’ll talk to Schiff about why he wants to represent California in the Senate and hear about his positions on the economy, the climate, the war in Ukraine and more.

Guests:

Congressman Adam Schiff, democratic congressman, representing California's 30th District in Burbank; former chair, House Intelligence Committee; member, the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection; author, "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could"

