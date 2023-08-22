KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Researchers, Skeptics

A group of researchers recently claimed that a new material could lead to a scientific breakthrough in superconducting. But others were skeptical. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How to Navigate A World Filled with Plastic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

We’ll talk to Rust, hear about plastic alternatives, and hear from you about how you navigate a world filled with plastic. (Westend61 via Getty Images)

Plastics are everywhere, but L.A. Times environment reporter Susanne Rust thought she was doing a pretty good job avoiding them. That was until she spent a week recording her daily plastic interactions. She found plastics in her phone. Her car. Her swimming equipment. There was almost nothing that Rust encountered that didn’t have plastic in it. Not all the applications of plastic were negative – plastic can make cars and planes lighter and therefore more fuel efficient. But the result of her week-long experiment were sobering nonetheless. We’ll talk to Rust, hear about plastic alternatives, and hear from you about how you navigate a world filled with plastic.

Guests:

Susanne Rust, investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues, LA Times

Judith Enck, president, Beyond Plastics - Enck served as a regional administrator with the EPA during the Obama Administration

Sponsored