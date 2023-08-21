KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

Defining Wilderness

After devastating wildfires have destroyed giant sequoias, national park officials want to replant trees. But some people say that goes against the very definition of wilderness. see more
Forum

California Indigenous Communities Reclaim Stolen Territory Amid Growing Calls for Land Back

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
NICASIO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: A view of nearly full Nicasio Reservoir on March 14, 2019 in Nicasio, California.

In July, members of the Coast Miwok Tribal Council of Marin purchased 26 acres of land, part of what was once the tribe’s territory. The fundraising effort to buy the plot, priced at $1.3 million, is just the latest successful Land Back campaign in California, a movement to return stolen land to indigenous control. The deal signaled a momentous return for a community displaced from their land over a century ago but it also evoked conflicted feelings about having to buy back land that was never willingly relinquished. We’ll talk to members of California tribes about recent  Land Back successes and the growing momentum around this movement.

Guests:

Joe Sanchez, elder, Coast Miwok Tribal Council of Marin

Katie Keliiaa, assistant professor of History, University of California Santa Cruz

Michelle Vassel, tribal administrator, Wiyot Tribe

Inés Ixierda, creative director, Sogorea Te' Land Trust

