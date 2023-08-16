How AI Could Transform Mental Health Care

Artificial intelligence is being put to work across various fields in the hopes that it can solve some of our most pressing problems. Among them: a growing demand for mental health services and a shortage of providers. Researchers say the technology has the potential to vastly improve patient access, lighten therapist workloads and combat disparities in quality of care but warn of the risks of deploying AI too soon, with vulnerable patients left to bear the brunt of early mistakes. Others question whether AI belongs anywhere near a therapist’s couch. We’ll talk to psychologists and researchers about how AI might transform the mental health industry and how to avoid the worst imagined outcomes.