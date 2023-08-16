KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How AI Could Transform Mental Health Care

Priya Clemens
at 9:00 AM
Artificial intelligence is being put to work across various fields in the hopes that it can solve some of our most pressing problems. Among them: a growing demand for mental health services and a shortage of providers. Researchers say the technology has the potential to vastly improve patient access, lighten therapist workloads and combat disparities in quality of care but warn of the risks of deploying AI too soon, with vulnerable patients left to bear the brunt of early mistakes. Others question whether AI belongs anywhere near a therapist’s couch. We’ll talk to psychologists and researchers about how AI might transform the mental health industry and how to avoid the worst imagined outcomes.

Guests:

Jodi Halpern, professor of bioethics and chancellor's chair, University of California, Berkeley

Lloyd Minor, dean, Stanford University School of Medicine

Mainul Mondal, founder and CEO, Ellipsis Health

Betsy Stade, clinical psychologist and postdoctoral researcher, Stanford

