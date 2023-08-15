KQED is a proud member of
Venture Capital Still Largely Leaves Out Women-led Companies

Priya Clemens
at 9:00 AM
Companies funded solely by women snapped up just 2.1 percent of venture capital funding in the United States in 2022.

Women start roughly two out of five businesses in America, but have mostly been shut out of the venture capital ecosphere. Companies funded solely by women snapped up just 2.1 percent of venture capital funding in the United States in 2022. According to research firm Pitchbook, the percentage hasn’t budged much in the past 15 years despite women creating more startups, incubators and venture funds. Women founders say there are still major disparities in how venture capitalists evaluate companies based on gender. We’ll talk about what this trend means for entrepreneurs and the economy.

Guests:

Lata Setty, first founding LP, first investor, & diligence lead, How Women Invest

Catherine Berman, co-founder & CEO, CNote - CNote helps institutions invest capital into underserved communities at scale

Jeremy Owens, technology editor and San Francisco bureau chief, MarketWatch

Maura O'Neill, lecturer of entrepreneurship and innovation, Haas School of Business, University Of California, Berkeley

