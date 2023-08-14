KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Landlocked Scuba Economy

New Mexico is home to a stunning number of scuba diving schools, despite being far from the ocean. A look into how this landlocked state fuels a thriving scuba education economy. see more
Forum

When A Pet Dies, How Can You Find Comfort?

Grace Won
at 10:00 AM
“Mourning her absence was breathtaking in a literal sense; it took the wind out of me,” writes Sara Bader about the grief she felt with the death of her best friend. She was not talking about a person; she was writing about her cat, Snowflake, a constant and faithful companion. Pets are like our family, so when one dies the loss can feel immeasurable. But often, society places little value on that grief: “It’s just an animal. Why don’t you get another?” Yet, the death of a faithful, longtime companion, whether dog, cat, bird or other creature, great or small, can leave a void that is hard to fill. We’ll talk about grieving our pets and how to help them across the rainbow bridge.

Guests:

Sara Bader, author, "The Book of Pet Love and Loss"

Jennifer Scarlett, president, San Francisco SPCA; veterinarian

Jill Goodfriend, licensed clinical social worker - Goodfriend leads the Berkeley Humane Society's pet loss support group and specializes in pet loss and grief

