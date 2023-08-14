KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
Atomic Weapons Decision, 78 Years Later

This week marks the 78th anniversary of the destruction of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Fresh Air hears from psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton, and journalists Lesli Blume and Evan Thomas – about the decision to use atomic weapons, and what Americans were not told about their effects. see more
Forum

‘Moonshot for Biology’ Aims to Sequence a Genome of Every Type of Plant and Animal on Earth

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A group of scientists is racing to sequence genes from every plant, animal, and fungus on Earth for a global database of DNA.  The organizers of the global Earth BioGenome Project call it a ‘moonshot for biology’ which would provide a treasure trove of information on evolutionary biology, the development of medicines, the conservation of species and more. We talk with scientists about their race against time to collect genes while tens of thousands of species are threatened with extinction and what they hope will come of it.

Guests:

Harris Lewin, chair, Earth BioGenome Project Working Group; professor of evolution and ecology, University of California, Davis

Brad Shaffer, director, UCLA La Kretz Center for California Conservation Science; professor, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at UCLA

