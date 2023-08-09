What Happens to Cal and Stanford as the Pac-12 Collapses?

Please try again

Last year, UCLA and USC announced their coming departure from the historic college sports conference of the West Coast: the Pac-12. Last week, the Pac-12 further disintegrated, with Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah all announcing that they are moving to other conferences. TV money drove this consolidation, and it has left Cal and Stanford fans, alumni and athletes wondering about their schools’ future. We talk about the history of the conference and what comes next for California’s college sports.

Guests:

Joel Anderson , staff writer, Slate - where he also hosts the Slow Burn and Hang Up and Listen podcasts. Former reporter on sports, culture, and politics for ESPN and BuzzFeed News.

Marisa Ingemi , sports writer, San Francisco Chronicle

Ray Ratto , staff writer, The Defector - Former sportswriter and columnist, San Francisco Chronicle and San Francisco Examiner

