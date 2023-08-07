A perfect recipe of summer weather, climate-warmed waters and excess nutrient pollution has brought the red tide back to the San Francisco Bay shoreline. The same algae bloom that caused a massive fish die-off in Oakland’s Lake Merritt last summer has appeared again, stretching from Emeryville to Richardson Bay. Is this our new normal? We’ll talk with experts about the algae that’s taking over the Bay and what’s being done about it.
Climate Fix: Another Algae Bloom Is Taking Over San Francisco Bay
Geese and gulls float in reddish-brown water can be seen in the Berkeley Marina on July 31, 2023, in what could be a potential red-tide algae bloom developing in the Bay. (Beth LaBerge )
Guests:
Ezra David Romero, climate reporter, KQED
Jonathan Rosenfield Ph.D., science director, San Francisco Baykeeper
Eileen White, executive director, Water Board San Francisco Bay Region
