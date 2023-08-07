KQED is a proud member of
'The Men Can't Be Saved'

The new novel "The Men Can't Be Saved" explores the world of advertising, but also takes a deeper look into – you guessed it – men. All Things Considered speaks with the author.
Forum

Climate Fix: Another Algae Bloom Is Taking Over San Francisco Bay

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Redish-brown ocean water with various birds floating
Geese and gulls float in reddish-brown water can be seen in the Berkeley Marina on July 31, 2023, in what could be a potential red-tide algae bloom developing in the Bay. (Beth LaBerge )

A perfect recipe of summer weather, climate-warmed waters and excess nutrient pollution has brought the red tide back to the San Francisco Bay shoreline. The same algae bloom that caused a massive fish die-off in Oakland’s Lake Merritt last summer has appeared again, stretching from Emeryville to Richardson Bay. Is this our new normal? We’ll talk with experts about the algae that’s taking over the Bay and what’s being done about it.

Guests:

Ezra David Romero, climate reporter, KQED

Jonathan Rosenfield Ph.D., science director, San Francisco Baykeeper

Eileen White, executive director, Water Board San Francisco Bay Region

