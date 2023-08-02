KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions and more. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Lydia Kiesling’s Novel “Mobility” Explores Ethical Dilemmas in Everyday Life

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Lydia Kiesling, a former resident of the Bay Area, and her new novel titled "Mobility." (Lydia Kiesling)

Bunny Glenn, the protagonist in Lydia Kiesling’s new novel, “Mobility,” voted for Barack Obama, believes in the science of climate change and, as the daughter of a diplomat was steeped in the effects of environmental devastation and resource wars. She also works in the oil industry. And it’s this ethical compromise, and all the little compromises people make every day, that center Kiesling’s novel. Inspired by the oil power grabs in former Soviet states, and drawn from her own childhood as the daughter of a Foreign Service officer, “Mobility” captures the rootlessness of a young woman struggling to find her place. We talk to Kiesling, a former resident of the Bay Area, about her book.

Guests:

Lydia Kiesling, author, "Mobility." Kiseling is also the author of the novel "The Golden State. Her writing can be found in the New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg, and the New Yorker online

Sponsored