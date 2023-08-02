Lydia Kiesling’s Novel “Mobility” Explores Ethical Dilemmas in Everyday Life

Bunny Glenn, the protagonist in Lydia Kiesling’s new novel, “Mobility,” voted for Barack Obama, believes in the science of climate change and, as the daughter of a diplomat was steeped in the effects of environmental devastation and resource wars. She also works in the oil industry. And it’s this ethical compromise, and all the little compromises people make every day, that center Kiesling’s novel. Inspired by the oil power grabs in former Soviet states, and drawn from her own childhood as the daughter of a Foreign Service officer, “Mobility” captures the rootlessness of a young woman struggling to find her place. We talk to Kiesling, a former resident of the Bay Area, about her book.