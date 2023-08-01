Rise of the Robotaxis: How Autonomous Vehicles Could Reshape Transportation in San Francisco

Driverless vehicles from autonomous ride services Cruise and Waymo can already be found all over San Francisco, and they may soon become much more common if a state commission grants them permission to expand operations. Some local officials argue the technology isn’t ready, pointing to recent examples of automated cars that stopped on roads, obstructing traffic or emergency responders. Others say the whole idea of self-driving cars is flawed. We’ll talk about the upcoming vote and where the robotaxi industry is headed.