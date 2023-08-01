Driverless vehicles from autonomous ride services Cruise and Waymo can already be found all over San Francisco, and they may soon become much more common if a state commission grants them permission to expand operations. Some local officials argue the technology isn’t ready, pointing to recent examples of automated cars that stopped on roads, obstructing traffic or emergency responders. Others say the whole idea of self-driving cars is flawed. We’ll talk about the upcoming vote and where the robotaxi industry is headed.
Rise of the Robotaxis: How Autonomous Vehicles Could Reshape Transportation in San Francisco
An electric Jaguar I-Pace car outfitted with Waymo full self-driving technology in Santa Monica. (Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images)
Guests:
Annabel Chang, head of state policy and government relations, Waymo
Dan Chatman, associate professor and chair, Department of City and Regional Planning, UC Berkeley
Dylan Fabris, community and policy manager, San Francisco Transit Riders
Kevin Truong, staff writer, The San Francisco Standard
