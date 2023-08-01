KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions and more. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Rise of the Robotaxis: How Autonomous Vehicles Could Reshape Transportation in San Francisco

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An electric Jaguar I-Pace car outfitted with Waymo full self-driving technology in Santa Monica. (Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images)

Driverless vehicles from autonomous ride services Cruise and Waymo can already be found all over San Francisco, and they may soon become much more common if a state commission grants them permission to expand operations. Some local officials argue the technology isn’t ready, pointing to recent examples of automated cars that stopped on roads, obstructing traffic or emergency responders. Others say the whole idea of self-driving cars is flawed. We’ll talk about the upcoming vote and where the robotaxi industry is headed.

Guests:

Annabel Chang, head of state policy and government relations, Waymo

Dan Chatman, associate professor and chair, Department of City and Regional Planning, UC Berkeley

Dylan Fabris, community and policy manager, San Francisco Transit Riders

Kevin Truong, staff writer, The San Francisco Standard

Sponsored