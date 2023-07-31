Federal prosecutors added new charges against Donald Trump stemming from his willful mishandling of classified documents, alleging in a superseding indictment on Thursday that the former president sought to delete incriminating surveillance video at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Meanwhile, the country remains on “indictment watch,” as USA Today’s Josh Meyer reports, while Special Counsel Jack Smith weighs charges against Trump for attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. We examine the current and potential charges against Trump and their political impact.
U.S. on 'Indictment Watch' as Trump Faces New Charges
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn (R) during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
Josh Meyer, domestic security correspondent, USA Today
Rory Little, professor of constitutional law, UC School of Law, San Francisco; former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney
