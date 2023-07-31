KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Fixing the Big Bill

When Thomas Greene went in for surgery – he knew it was covered by Medicare. But a mix up by the provider left him with a big bill. The fight to fix those charges, on All Things Considered. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

U.S. on 'Indictment Watch' as Trump Faces New Charges

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Three men sit at a table in a court room in the background, as another man in a "security" shirt is standing in the foreground.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn (R) during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City.  (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors added new charges against Donald Trump stemming from his willful mishandling of classified documents, alleging in a superseding indictment on Thursday that the former president sought to delete incriminating surveillance video at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Meanwhile, the country remains on “indictment watch,” as USA Today’s Josh Meyer reports, while Special Counsel Jack Smith weighs charges against Trump for attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. We examine the current and potential charges against Trump and their political impact.

Guests:

Josh Meyer, domestic security correspondent, USA Today

Rory Little, professor of constitutional law, UC School of Law, San Francisco; former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney

Sponsored