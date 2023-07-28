KQED is a proud member of
The World
The World

Unfinished Conflict, Lasting Legacy

Seventy years ago, the Korean War came to an end. But not officially. A formal peace agreement was never signed. An unfinished conflict and its lasting legacy. see more
The New Rules Bringing Life Back to the Old Ball Game

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
Esteury Ruiz steals a base in a baseball game.
Esteury Ruiz #1 of the Oakland Athletics is tagged out stealing third base by Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees in the bottom of the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 27, 2023 in Oakland, California (Lachlan Cunningham via Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has implemented a handful of controversial new changes this season that have shaken up America’s favorite pastime. But despite the initial debates over pitch clocks and shifting regulations, both experts and fans generally agree that the rules have made the game more enjoyable with a faster pace and more action. We’ll talk with baseball reporters about the changes and we’ll hear from you: have the new rules improved the game?

Guests:

Kyle Glaser, senior writer, Baseball America

Jessica Kleinschmidt, multimedia broadcaster, Oakland A's

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

