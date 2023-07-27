KQED is a proud member of
California State Youth Detention Facilities Are Closed. What Happens to Incarcerated Youth Now?

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
An empty housing unit at Juvenile Hall in San Francisco.
An empty housing unit at Juvenile Hall in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, September 20, 2018. (San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images)

Plagued by years of abuse allegations, the California Department of Juvenile Justice and the youth facilities it ran, were shut down earlier this summer. Criminal justice reform advocates considered the closures a victory, but now have other concerns. They contend most relocated youth are being moved into juvenile hall facilities that were not designed for long-term detentions and that  lack adequate rehabilitation programs and  resources. County probation chiefs have also raised concerns that kids who left for state facilities with no history of drug problems or gang affiliations are returning to their home counties with both, raising questions about the conditions within the waning days of state facilities. We talk to experts about those allegations, the stories shared by children coming out of state care, and the future of juvenile justice in California.

Guests:

Dan Macallair, executive director and co-founder, Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice

Marlon Yarber, chief probation officer, Sacramento County

Israel Salazar Villa, deputy director, California Alliance for Youth and Community Justice

Jason Okonofua, assistant professor, Psychology Department, University of California Berkeley

