River Transport

The Mississippi River has long been used to ship freight up and down the country. But with fluctuations in water levels that pose a huge risk to the supply-chain, the river transport economy today looks different. A check in with one barge industry expert.see more
Forum

What’s Your Favorite California State Park?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
California’s state park system has nearly three hundred sites available to explore and enjoy. (Pgiam via GettyImages)

From coastal beaches to the High Sierra, from redwood forests to desert sand dunes, California’s state park system has nearly three hundred sites available to explore and enjoy. These protected areas offer low-cost ways to scratch that itch for adventure, learn about California’s history and appreciate the state’s natural heritage. We’ll get recommendations from outdoor enthusiasts about where to go and what to do, and we’ll hear from you: what’s your favorite California state park?

Guests:

Brad Day, publisher, Weekendsherpa.com - A free weekly e-mail about accessible outdoor adventures in the Bay Area

Chelsee Lowe, travel and family writer

Jose Gonzalez, founder, Latino Outdoors - a community organization that encourages Latinos to go outdoors

Joe Connors, supervising ranger, Wilder Ranch State Park

