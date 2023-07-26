From coastal beaches to the High Sierra, from redwood forests to desert sand dunes, California’s state park system has nearly three hundred sites available to explore and enjoy. These protected areas offer low-cost ways to scratch that itch for adventure, learn about California’s history and appreciate the state’s natural heritage. We’ll get recommendations from outdoor enthusiasts about where to go and what to do, and we’ll hear from you: what’s your favorite California state park?
What’s Your Favorite California State Park?
California’s state park system has nearly three hundred sites available to explore and enjoy. (Pgiam via GettyImages)
Guests:
Brad Day, publisher, Weekendsherpa.com - A free weekly e-mail about accessible outdoor adventures in the Bay Area
Chelsee Lowe, travel and family writer
Jose Gonzalez, founder, Latino Outdoors - a community organization that encourages Latinos to go outdoors
Joe Connors, supervising ranger, Wilder Ranch State Park
