Feminization of Migration

More people around the world are migrating than ever before, partly because of climate change. In Honduras, the burden falls especially hard on women and girls. The phenomenon is called the feminization of migration. see more
Forum

Can Air Conditioning Become Greener?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
We learn about air conditioning tech and look at California's efforts to make them greener. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via GettyImages)

It’s been a sweltering July for large swaths of California, and that means air conditioners have been running on high in households lucky enough to have them. But the energy air conditioners consume and the refrigerants they rely on pose serious threats to the climate. We learn about air conditioning tech and look at California’s efforts to make them greener. And we’ll hear from you: if you have air conditioning, do you have tips for using it efficiently? Or if you don’t have AC, or if you try to avoid using it, how do you keep cool?

Guests:

Ian McGavisk, senior fellow, RMI; author of the Global Cooling Status and Opportunities Report, UNEP

Ari Plachta, climate reporter, Sacramento Bee

