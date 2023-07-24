KQED is a proud member of
Classic Games Out of Print

When the Sims came out in the year 2000, it changed gaming because it was for everyone. But now, it's one of many classic video games that's out of print. Hear why that's a problem for gamers – and researchers. see more
Joy Harden Bradford on how 'Sisterhood Heals'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A young Afican American adult meets with her therapist.
 (Photo: SDI Productions)

When Black women convene, writes licensed clinical psychologist Joy Harden Bradford, there is a “cadence and rhythm to our gatherings… a natural sisterhood that breeds openness.” That observation underlies Bradford’s approach to group therapy, which she says sparks breakthroughs and healing that often don’t happen as quickly in individual sessions. We talk to Bradford about what makes for a successful therapeutic community, and why elements like humor, intuitiveness and rhythm generate healing of Black women’s spaces. Bradford’s new book is “Sisterhood Heals: The Transformative Power of Healing in Community.”

Guests:

Joy Harden Bradford, licensed psychologist; host and founder Therapy for Black Girls; author, "Sisterhood Heals: The Transformative Power of Healing in Community"

