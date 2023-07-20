Hollywood productions have gone dark after TV and film actors, represented by SAG-AFTRA, joined members of the Writers Guild of America on the picket line last week. Like the writers, actors are striking over compensation, residual payments and the use of AI to replace them. This is the first time in more than 60 years that both writers and actors have gone on strike simultaneously. We’ll talk about the impact of both strikes and the connections between them.
Historic Double Strike Shuts Down Hollywood
(Michael Tullberg via Getty Images)
Guests:
Alissa Wilkinson, senior correspondent, Vox
Eric Haywood, writer, producer and director. His TV shows include "Empire" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime"
Jonathan Handel, entertainment and technology attorney, TroyGould. He's also a journalist covering labor and entertainment for Puck.
