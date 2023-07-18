KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Waste Material

What do you do with a mountain of waste material? In Florida, they're hoping to use it to build roads. There's just one catch: it's radioactive. see more
Forum

What’s Next for Student Loan Borrowers in California?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
People rally against the US Supreme Court's latest decisions to strike down the Bidenâs student loan forgiveness plan and race-conscious student admissions programs in Washington D.C., United States on Friday, June 29.  (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the tens of millions of Americans struggling with student loan debt. First, on June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s debt cancellation plan. Since then, the administration has announced other plans to help borrowers, and more are in the works. But will they survive legal challenges? And what do the new programs mean for those buried in debt, with payments set to resume as soon as October? We’ll talk about the latest developments and what’s at stake for borrowers in California.

Guests:

Betsy Mayotte, founder, The Institute of Student Loan Advisors

Alfredo Camacho, west coast regional director, Young Invincibles

Akayla Gardner, White House reporter, Bloomberg

Celina Damian, student loan servicing ombudsperson, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

