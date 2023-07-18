It has been a whirlwind few weeks for the tens of millions of Americans struggling with student loan debt. First, on June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s debt cancellation plan. Since then, the administration has announced other plans to help borrowers, and more are in the works. But will they survive legal challenges? And what do the new programs mean for those buried in debt, with payments set to resume as soon as October? We’ll talk about the latest developments and what’s at stake for borrowers in California.
What’s Next for Student Loan Borrowers in California?
People rally against the US Supreme Court's latest decisions to strike down the Bidenâs student loan forgiveness plan and race-conscious student admissions programs in Washington D.C., United States on Friday, June 29. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Guests:
Betsy Mayotte, founder, The Institute of Student Loan Advisors
Alfredo Camacho, west coast regional director, Young Invincibles
Akayla Gardner, White House reporter, Bloomberg
Celina Damian, student loan servicing ombudsperson, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation
