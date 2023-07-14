KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Ransomware Attacks Against Ukraine

Russian cyberattacks have failed to be a major factor in the war against Ukraine. But cybercriminals with ties to Russia are ramping up ransomware attacks. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How Blind Photographers Visualize the World

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

"Visor Vision" (Kurt Weston)

A new exhibit at the Bedford gallery in Walnut Creek challenges our assumptions about what it means to see. “Sight Unseen” features the work of 13 blind photographers from around the world who use photography in very different ways. In describing his process Pete Eckert of Sacramento writes, “vision is so strong that it masks other senses, other abilities… I feel light so strongly that it allows me to see the bones of my skeleton as pulsating energy.” Scottish artist Rosita McKenzie said, “I sense the light on my face. I hear the rustle of the wind in the trees or smell the fragrance of the flowers in the air, and I think: I’ve really got to take this.” We’ll talk with the curator and featured artists from “Sight Unseen” about how sight-impaired people reveal the world as they see it.

Guests:

Douglas McCulloh, senior curator, California Museum of Photography; curator, “Sight Unseen”

Alice Wingwall, photographer and sculptor; featured artist in “Sight Unseen”

Kurt Weston, photographer; featured artist in "Sight Unseen"

Emilee Enders, curator, Bedford Gallery, at the Lesher Center for the Arts and oversees the public art program in Walnut Creek

Sponsored