The Pandemic Took a Number of Bay Area Movie Theaters. What’s Working for the Theaters That Survived?

The pandemic took a big toll on movie theaters nationwide, and the Bay Area continues to see closures of beloved theaters, like the Embarcadero Center Cinema in San Francisco and the Regal UA Berkeley 7. But there have also been success stories, with many local cinemas fighting to keep their doors open and the movies rolling. We’ll check in with some of the people running those theaters about how their audiences have changed since the pandemic, the new things theaters are doing to bring people in and the role local theaters play in our communities.

Guests:

Adam Bergeron , co-owner, Cinema SF, which operates The Balboa, The Vogue, and the 4 Star theaters in San Francisco

Lex Sloan , executive director, Roxie Theater in San Francisco

J. Moses Ceaser , general manager, The New Parkway Theater in Oakland

Ellie Mednick , executive director, the Lark Theater in Larkspur