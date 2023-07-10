KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Mapping a Radical Legacy of South Asian Activism in the Bay Area

You’ve probably heard of Bobby Seale and The Black Panthers, and Mario Savio and The Free Speech Movement. But California and the Bay Area also were a hotbed of radical South Asian activism that began more than 100 years ago. Throughout the 20th century, immigrants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries in the region — along with their children — laid the groundwork for social movements that still resonate in California today. And while this Desi legacy has largely been overlooked, two community historians in Berkeley have spent the last decade bringing these stories to life. see more
Forum

Could the Supreme Court’s Decision to Strike Down Affirmative Action Affect Workplace Diversity?

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Pro Affirmative Action supporters and and counter protestors shout at each outside of the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action last month, its ruling was focused on college admissions. But some legal experts say that, in practice, the ruling could also discourage diversity efforts by employers. Many workplaces instituted diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices following the murder of George Floyd in 2020. But three years later, those policies are facing scrutiny from conservative legal groups — whom experts say may now be emboldened by the court’s ruling. We’ll talk about the role of DEI practices in the workplace, pushback these efforts may face and how it could all affect diversity where you work.

Guests:

Noam Scheiber, reporter covering workers and the workplace, The New York Times

Nicole Sanchez, founder & CEO, Vaya Consulting - which advises tech and media companies on issues related to diversity and culture

Richard Thompson Ford, professor of Law, Stanford Law School

