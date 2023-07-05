KQED is a proud member of
New research found that police drug busts could actually increase the number of overdoses and drug deaths. Public health experts say police must evolve their tactics to save lives. Also, when people are facing eviction, a “rent court” judge has the final say. But there can be a big power imbalance. More than a dozen cities now say tenants have a right to legal counsel. And, a look at a Swedish startup that's aiming to become a major player in the global race for EV batteries shows how Europe is struggling for energy independence but still might not be able to reduce China's dominance in the industry.see more
Forum From the Archives: Video Games, Friendship and Renewal Light ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow’

Gabrielle Zevin’s most recent novel “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” draws its title from what Zevin calls one of the bleakest speeches in all of Shakespeare, as Macbeth contemplates life’s monotony and meaninglessness. But to one of her characters, the soliloquy is hopeful, and it expresses the essence of a video game: “the idea that if you keep playing, you could win. No loss is permanent, because nothing is permanent, ever.” We talk to Zevin about the video games, art and friendships that animate the novel, and why California occupies a special place in it.

This segment originally aired January 20, 2023.

Guests:

Gabrielle Zevin, author, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

