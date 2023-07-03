KQED is a proud member of
TED Radio Hour
4:00 pm – 5:00 pmTED Radio Hour

Audacious Solutions

Big problems need audacious solutions. This hour, TED speakers use data and common sense to make laws more effective, reform the foster care system and hold environmental offenders accountable.see more
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Clint Smith Celebrates Complexities of Parenthood in 'Above Ground'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Carletta Girma)

“I experience your wounds as if they were my own,” reads the last line of Clint Smith’s poem “Nociception.” Directed to a child, it explains that just as a sea creature that loses an appendage feels discomfort across its entire body, so does a parent whose child is in pain. The poem is part of Smith’s new collection “Above Ground,” which also celebrates the joy, wonder and even occasional absurdity of being a parent. We talk to Smith about his poetry and what he calls the “simultaneity the human experience:” our capacity to hold fear and anxiety alongside joy and awe.
This segment originally aired April 11, 2023.

Guests:

Clint Smith, poet and staff writer, The Atlantic - his new collection of poetry is "Above Ground." His previous books include "How the Word is Passed."

