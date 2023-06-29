How “Bidenomics” and Trump’s Legal Issues are Shaping the Presidential Race

Please try again

The GOP presidential race is heating up, with more than a dozen hopefuls vying to take on former president and frontrunner Donald Trump. On the Democratic side, President Biden is talking up the economy, hoping it will lift his dismal approval ratings. In this hour, we’ll break down the latest on the presidential campaign and how issues like the economy, abortion, the war in Ukraine and Trump’s legal woes could shake up the race.

Guests:

Joe Garofoli , senior political writer, San Francisco Chronicle; host of the podcast “It’s All Political on Fifth and Mission”

Carol Leonnig , investigative reporter, Washington Post

Nicholas Nehamas , Miami-based campaign reporter for the New York Times, focusing on the DeSantis campaign