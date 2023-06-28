KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

School Absenteeism has Doubled Since Covid-19

Chronic absenteeism in schools has doubled since before the pandemic … Which has led some school districts to hire contractors to try to get students back in the classroom… A look at the industry that profits from stopping absences… and whether what they’re selling actually works.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Noise. It Can Take Years Off Your Life

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Mumemories via Getty Images)

Noise can take years off your life. The louder the environment, the higher the risk of cardiac disease and death. We have long known that loud noises can affect our hearing, but studies have shown that it can impact our mental health, our ability to learn, and our chance to live longer lives. California has made inroads in combating noise pollution — in 2024, gas- powered leaf blowers will be banned, and the state has laws to restrict car exhaust noise. But as the world gets noisier, noise is becoming a public health problem. We talk to experts and hear from you: how do you quiet the world around you?

Guests:

Erica Walker, assistant professor of epidemiology, Brown University School of Public Health

Emily Baumgaertner, national health correspondent, New York Times - She was part of the team on the project "Noise Could Take Years Off Your Life. Here's How."

Les Blomberg, founder and executive director, Noise Pollution Clearinghouse, a nonprofit focused on creating a quieter world

Sponsored