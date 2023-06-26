The Making of the Supreme Court's Conservative 'Supermajority'

The Supreme Court radically changed the country in just three days last June when it eliminated Americans’ constitutional right to an abortion and weakened popular gun laws. That’s according to Brennan Center for Justice president Michael Waldman, who says the Court is poised to do so again this term by employing its own extreme version of originalism. We’ll talk to Waldman about major cases on voting and affirmative action and the political forces that empower the Court’s hard right faction. Waldman’s new book is “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America.”