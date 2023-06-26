KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

House/Full of Black Women Project

For some eight years now, 34 Black women from the Bay Area — artists, scholars, midwives, nurses, an architect, an ice cream maker, a donut maker, a theater director, a choreographer, musicians, educators, sex trafficking abolitionists and survivors have gathered monthly around a big dining room table in Oakland, California. Meeting, cooking, dancing, strategizing — grappling with the issues of eviction, gentrification, well-being and sex trafficking that are staring down their community and Black women in America.see more
Forum

The Making of the Supreme Court's Conservative 'Supermajority'

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
The outside columns of the U.S. Supreme Court building. The building is beige and has very tall and wide steps leading up to it.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: The U.S. Supreme Court on June 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court radically changed the country in just three days last June when it eliminated Americans’ constitutional right to an abortion and weakened popular gun laws. That’s according to Brennan Center for Justice president Michael Waldman, who says the Court is poised to do so again this term by employing its own extreme version of originalism. We’ll talk to Waldman about major cases on voting and affirmative action and the political forces that empower the Court’s hard right faction. Waldman’s new book is “The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America.”

Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice, NYU School of Law; author, "The Supermajority: How the Supreme Court Divided America"

