Taking a Pulse on California’s Labor Market

With huge layoffs in sectors like tech and media dominating the headlines, it’s easy to think that jobs are becoming scarce and that the “Great Resignation” is over. But in fact, some economists say it’s workers, not employers, who still hold the power — especially as Baby Boomers retire. We’ll check in on California’s labor market across different industries and hear your experiences finding a job in today’s economy.

Related link(s):

The Baby Boomer Retirement Surge Will Spark a Forever Labor Shortage