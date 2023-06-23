KQED is a proud member of
Political Fallout From Abortion Ruling

The Dobbs decision that removed constitutional rights to abortion shook up the political landscape, shaping not only the midterm election that followed, but also the field ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass about the 42 migrants that were recently sent by Texas Governor Greg Abott to L.A. as part of his push against federal immigration policies.see more
Forum

Taking a Pulse on California’s Labor Market

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
With huge layoffs in sectors like tech and media dominating the headlines, it’s easy to think that jobs are becoming scarce and that the “Great Resignation” is over. But in fact, some economists say it’s workers, not employers, who still hold the power — especially as Baby Boomers retire. We’ll check in on California’s labor market across different industries and hear your experiences finding a job in today’s economy.

Related link(s):
The Baby Boomer Retirement Surge Will Spark a Forever Labor Shortage

Guests:

Aki Ito, senior correspondent covering the workplace and the economy, Insider

Sarah Bohn, vice president of Research and Senior Fellow, Public Policy Institute of California

