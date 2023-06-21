Earlier this month, amid a sharp rise in book bans across the country, Governor Gavin Newsom called on educators to preserve students’ access to books, including those that “reflect the diverse experiences and perspectives of Californians.” Individual book bans in U.S. classrooms and school libraries increased by 28 percent during the first half of this school year compared to the prior six months, according to a report by the free speech group PEN America. The increase is partly due to newly-enacted state laws, and the bans “continue to target stories by and about people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” according to PEN. While rare in California, book battles are percolating in Temecula and Huntington Beach. We talk about the impact of book bans on free expression and students’ access to literature and diverse perspectives
California Pushes Back on the Book Banning Movement
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Copies of banned books from various states and school systems from around the county are seen during a press conference by U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) at the U.S. Capitol on March 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jeffries spoke out against the recently passed Parents Bill of Rights Act and the banning and censorship of books in schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Guests:
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director, American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom; executive director, Freedom to Read Foundation
Jaea Rivera, officer, Vandegrift High School Banned Book Club in Austin, Texas.
George M. Johnson, award-winning author, "All Boys Aren't Blue" and "We Are Not Broken"
Jeff Horseman, Riverside County government and regional politics reporter, Southern California News Group
