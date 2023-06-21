KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How Nurses Can Save the World

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
On the left is the cover of the book "Taking Care." the cover is bright orange with an illustration of a purple hand as well as yellow, white and purple text. On the right is the headshot of a white woman with brown hair that is loosely pulled back. She is smiling, wearing long earrings, and a black shirt.
"Taking Care" and Sarah DiGregorio.

Nursing is a vocation as old as humankind, once practiced by men and women.  But for many the word “nurse” conjures up an image of Florence Nightingale or a woman in a starched white uniform and funny cap who defers to the doctor. In her new book, “Taking Care,”journalist Sarah DiGregorio challenges these myths: “If you imagine that nursing arose only in relatively recent times, as a profession dedicated to assisting physicians within hospitals,” writes DiGregorio, “you have it backward. Nursing came first.” Her book explores how chauvinism, racism, cultural norms and misogyny have inflected the profession and crucial role that nurses play in providing safe, caring and cutting edge medical care. We’ll talk to DiGregorio about her book and hear from you: How have nurses affected your life? 

Guests:

Sarah DiGregorio , Journalist and Author, "Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and Its Power to Change Our World". DiGregorio is also the author of "Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human"

