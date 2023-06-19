KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
‘The Dunites’

We head to the Oceano Dunes on the Central Coast, south of Pismo Beach. Remnants of some unusual history are there, on one of the only California beaches where you can drive a car. For about two decades starting in the 1920s, Oceano Dunes was home to a bohemian community of artists, mystics and writers. They built cabins on the sand, trying to create a community apart from society. Locals called them “the Dunites.” KCBX reporter Ben Purper tells us about the community. see more
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Historian Peniel Joseph on America’s ‘Third Reconstruction’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
After the election of President Obama in 2008, “the world looked and felt different,” writes University of Texas historian Peniel Joseph. That moment also marked the beginning of what Joseph calls America’s Third Reconstruction, a period of racial progress marked by the Black Lives Matter protests and the social justice movements they inspired. But the Third Reconstruction, like the 19th and 20th century versions that preceded it, has also been beset by white backlash and violent retrenchment. We’ll talk to Joseph about what he thinks we’ve achieved in this period and how far we need to go to achieve racial justice.

Guests:

Peniel Joseph, professor of history and founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, University of Texas at Austin; author, "The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century"

