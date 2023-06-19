KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
‘The Dunites’

We head to the Oceano Dunes on the Central Coast, south of Pismo Beach. Remnants of some unusual history are there, on one of the only California beaches where you can drive a car. For about two decades starting in the 1920s, Oceano Dunes was home to a bohemian community of artists, mystics and writers. They built cabins on the sand, trying to create a community apart from society. Locals called them “the Dunites.” KCBX reporter Ben Purper tells us about the community. see more
Forum

Forum From the Archives: Chef Bryant Terry Curates a Feast of Food and Self-Discovery in ‘Black Food’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
To celebrate Juneteenth we listen back on our interview with Bay Area-based chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry. He’s created “a communal shrine to the shared culinary histories of the African diaspora,” as he writes in the introduction to “Black Food.” Bringing together a number of contributors who share recipes, stories and artwork — plus Terry’s signature playlists to go with the recipes — “Black Food” aims to be a feast not just for your tastebuds, but your eyes, ears and spirit, too. Terry, who’s also the chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora, says this is his last cookbook, but just the beginning of a bigger vision to publish more writers of color under his new publishing imprint 4 Color Books. Terry joins us to talk about “Black Food” and what else he’s got cooking — both in and out of the kitchen.

Guests:

Bryant Terry, author, "Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora," "Afro-Vegan," and "Vegetable Kingdom;" chef-in-residence, San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora

