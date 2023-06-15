KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

California Home Insurance

Two of California's largest home insurers have stopped selling new policies. And some homeowners who've already lost their insurance are struggling to find coverage. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Live From Wood Street: What’s Next for Oakland’s Unhoused After Northern California’s Largest Encampment Closed?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A crowd of people stand on the right side of a tall fence facing police officers lined up on the left side of the fence.
Wood Street resident LaMonte Ford speaks to the police as the City of Oakland begins to evict the Wood Street encampment in Oakland on April 10, 2023. (Beth LaBerge)

Until recently Wood Street in West Oakland was the site of the largest homeless encampment in Northern California. To launch our new series on homelessness in the Bay Area, Forum broadcasts live from Wood Street. We’ll talk with people who lived in the encampment before it was cleared by the city in April, and with city and county officials, about alternatives to encampments for unhoused people and Oakland’s strategy for addressing the homelessness crisis.

Guests:

Erin Baldassari, housing affordability reporter, KQED

LaTonda Simmons, interim homeless administrator, city of Oakland

Lucy Kasdin, director, Alameda County Health Care for the Homeless

Moose, former resident, Wood Street encampment

Sponsored