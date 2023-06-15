Until recently Wood Street in West Oakland was the site of the largest homeless encampment in Northern California. To launch our new series on homelessness in the Bay Area, Forum broadcasts live from Wood Street. We’ll talk with people who lived in the encampment before it was cleared by the city in April, and with city and county officials, about alternatives to encampments for unhoused people and Oakland’s strategy for addressing the homelessness crisis.
Live From Wood Street: What’s Next for Oakland’s Unhoused After Northern California’s Largest Encampment Closed?
Wood Street resident LaMonte Ford speaks to the police as the City of Oakland begins to evict the Wood Street encampment in Oakland on April 10, 2023. (Beth LaBerge)
Guests:
Erin Baldassari, housing affordability reporter, KQED
LaTonda Simmons, interim homeless administrator, city of Oakland
Lucy Kasdin, director, Alameda County Health Care for the Homeless
Moose, former resident, Wood Street encampment
Sponsored