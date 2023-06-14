Ashlee Vance on ‘The Misfits and Geniuses Racing to Put Space Within Reach’

From low Earth orbit projects to potential moon landings, a 21st century space race is heating up. Following the lead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a multitude of private companies are now competing to commercialize space and transform the industry, which up until now has largely been dominated by NASA and government contracts. Technology journalist Ashlee Vance follows the trajectories of four of those companies in his new book “When The Heavens Went On Sale,” and he joins us to talk about this new era of satellites, rockets and for-profit re-envisionings of our relationship with space.