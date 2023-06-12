Ukraine Military Begins Counter-Offensive

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armoured carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk region on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Please try again

We discuss the Ukraine’s military’s long-awaited counter-offensive, signaling a new phase its war with Russia. The push comes as the country reels from the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam collapse. We’ll get the latest from Ukraine and talk with the director of a new documentary on the war, “20 Days in Mariupol”.

Guests:

Steven Pifer , affiliate, Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University; former ambassador to Ukraine; senior director, the National Security Council in the Clinton administration

Igor Markov , member of the Board of Directors, Nova Ukraine; research scientist, Meta

Mstyslav Chernov , video journalist, Associated Press; director, the documentary, "20 Days in Mariupol"

Melinda Haring , nonresident senior fellow, Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center