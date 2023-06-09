KQED is a proud member of
Fremont's Sid Sriram Fuses New Genres with Family Legacy of Traditional Indian Singing

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Sid Sriram  (Ahmed Klink)

Singer Sid Sriram was born in southern India, but his family moved to Fremont when he was just a year old. His voice and his sound are the product of his family’s legacy as carnatic traditional signers and of  a childhood in the Bay Area suburbs, listening to jazz and hip hop. Sriram has already achieved fame in India, his career expanded globally after singing for Grammy-Award winning composer A.R. Rahm, and he was recently featured in an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. He joins us in our studio to sing from his new album and talk about growing up Indian-American in the Fremont and what it’s like to be more famous halfway across the world than where you went to high school.

Guests:

Sid Sriram, musician, his forthcoming album is Sidharth

