Forum

Samantha Irby on Hollywood, Toilet Taboos and Being ‘Quietly Hostile’

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
 (Lori Morgan Gottschling)

Humorist Samantha Irby is known for her all-too-relatable essay collections, including 2020’s bestseller “Wow, No Thank You,” and she’s written some of the knockout punch lines on shows like “Shrill” and “And Just Like That.” Her new essay collection, “Quietly Hostile,” explores how success and Hollywood aren’t as glamorous as her hate mail assumes. And with a light touch, she gives toilet etiquette, describes her love for Dave Matthews in playlist form and celebrates thinking about whales when high. Irby joins us to share how she writes about — and finds funny in — the grossness and anxieties of everyday life.

Guests:

Samantha Irby, comedian, essayist, blogger, and television writer, author of the new essay collection, "Quietly Hostile." Previous books include "We Are Never Meeting in Real Life" and "Wow, No Thank You"

