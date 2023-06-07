KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

New Film on Intersecting Immigrant Experiences

As Nardeep Khurmi drove around LA, hybrid Indian-Mexican restaurants caught his eye. They inspired, Land of Gold….his new film about intersecting immigrant experiences.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

S.F. Mayor London Breed on How to Prevent an Economic “Doom Loop” …and Her New Budget

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks to Rosa Parks Elementary School students during the Great California Shakeout Earthquake Drill on October 17, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco has long been a favorite target of conservative news outlets. But a recent CNN special on the city’s drug and homelessness crises posed the question, “What Happened to San Francisco?” and a New York magazine piece asks: “What is it like to live in a city that no longer believes its problems can be fixed?” For Mayor London Breed, talk of a San Francisco “doom loop” is premature. Her newly released 14.6 billion budget proposal seeks to tackle many of the city’s thorniest problems. We’ll talk to her about her spending plan,  her proposal to revive downtown and burnish the city’s image and she’ll take your questions.

Guests:

London Breed, Mayor, City and County of San Francisco

Sponsored