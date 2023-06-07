S.F. Mayor London Breed on How to Prevent an Economic “Doom Loop” …and Her New Budget

San Francisco has long been a favorite target of conservative news outlets. But a recent CNN special on the city’s drug and homelessness crises posed the question, “What Happened to San Francisco?” and a New York magazine piece asks: “What is it like to live in a city that no longer believes its problems can be fixed?” For Mayor London Breed, talk of a San Francisco “doom loop” is premature. Her newly released 14.6 billion budget proposal seeks to tackle many of the city’s thorniest problems. We’ll talk to her about her spending plan, her proposal to revive downtown and burnish the city’s image and she’ll take your questions.