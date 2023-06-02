KQED is a proud member of
Forum (Rebroadcast)
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmForum (Rebroadcast)

Businesses and the LGBTQ Community

In recent months, businesses including retailer Target, beer maker Anheuser-Busch and the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, have changed their marketing campaigns celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in response to conservative criticism. While many companies rushed to embrace the queer community in recent years, they are now struggling to navigate the political and social divides in the face of intense backlash. Meanwhile, gay rights advocates say now is the time for companies to take a strong stand against bigotry and hate. As Pride Month kicks off, we’ll talk about the recent surge of homophobic protests and how individuals and companies are responding.see more
Forum

How Musicians are Navigating Streaming Algorithms, AI and Automation

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
 (Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images)

When music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music recommend a song or an album, it can be a make-or-break moment for lesser-known artists. But it still doesn’t pay the bills: musicians earn on average less than half of a cent per stream unless they’re among a platform’s top artists. Streaming fraud and copycat tracks can also cut into their pay — types of theft that could be made even easier with generative artificial intelligence. We’ll talk about how automation and technology are changing how we consume music, how that music sounds and what artists are paid.

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Zack Nestel-Patt, bassist and composer; organizer, Union of Musicians and Allied Workers

Marc Hogan, senior staff writer, Pitchfork

LaRussell, artist; founder, Good Compenny - an organization that promotes rising Bay Area artists

