KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Civil Rights

Birmingham, Alabama is marking 60 years since the city's civil rights movement. That was also when children joined the struggle for equal rights. All Things Considered will talk with those who remember being part of the children's crusade.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Pride Month Kicks Off As Companies Struggle to Navigate Conservative Backlash

Marisa Lagos
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Pride parade in San Francisco, California on June 26 2022. (iStock)

In recent months, businesses including retailer Target,  beer maker Anheuser-Busch and the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, have changed their marketing campaigns celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in response to conservative criticism.  While many companies rushed to embrace the queer community in recent years, in the face of intense backlash, they are now struggling to navigate the political and social divides. Meanwhile, gay rights advocates say now is the time for companies to take a strong stand against bigotry and hate. As Pride Month kicks off, we’ll talk about the recent surge of homophobic protests and how individuals and companies are responding.

Guests:

Tom Temprano, managing director of external affairs, Equality California, an LGBTQ+ rights advocacy organization

Sister Unity, board member, Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc.

Leticia Miranda, U.S. retail & consumer columnist, Bloomberg News

Sponsored