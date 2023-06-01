Pride Month Kicks Off As Companies Struggle to Navigate Conservative Backlash

In recent months, businesses including retailer Target, beer maker Anheuser-Busch and the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, have changed their marketing campaigns celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in response to conservative criticism. While many companies rushed to embrace the queer community in recent years, in the face of intense backlash, they are now struggling to navigate the political and social divides. Meanwhile, gay rights advocates say now is the time for companies to take a strong stand against bigotry and hate. As Pride Month kicks off, we’ll talk about the recent surge of homophobic protests and how individuals and companies are responding.