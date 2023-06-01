Historian Amy Brady Explains the American Obsession With Ice

Beginning in the 19th century, Americans harvested ice from frozen lakes and transported it to warm places, turning ice harvesting and delivery into a lucrative business. Then came manufacturing and refrigeration, ice cream and iced tea. One of the first films made in America was of an ice hockey game. These are some of ice’s cultural moments that historian and journalist Amy Brady explores in “ICE: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks—a Cool History of a Hot Commodity.” We talk to Brady about about the history of ice, the industries it has spawned and its place in present life as we face an ever-warming planet.