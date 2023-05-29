KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The History of Kennedy High

John F. Kennedy High School in Richmond opened in 1967 at a hopeful time in education. The district wanted to model an innovative learning environment with flexible schedules, great academics, lots of extracurriculars and tons of vocational education opportunities too. Kennedy High was well regarded and became a model for integration by race and class with families from all over the district choosing Kennedy High for their kids. Mike Peritz was on the founding faculty for the school and has remained a staunch advocate for it over the last 35 years. Reporter Richard Gonzalez tells us the history of Kennedy High through the eyes of one teacher who has witnessed the school’s entire lifespan.see more
Forum

Forum From the Archives: 'Chinese Groove' Follows Young Immigrant’s Optimistic, and Often Delusional, Search for Shangri-La in San Francisco

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Kathryn Ma (Photo by Andria Lo)

The buoyant protagonist of San Francisco writer Kathryn Ma’s new novel, The Chinese Groove, migrates from China, where he’s part of the outcast branch of his family,  to San Francisco, where he is sure his distant relatives will welcome and nurture him and shepherd him along his path. Forum talks to Ma about the comedy of errors that follow, San Francisco through a new immigrant’s eyes and her character’s faith in the “groove,” the kindness and generosity expected from fellow countrymen.

Guests:

Kathryn Ma, author, "The Chinese Groove" and "The Year She Left Us" and "All That Work and Still No Boys."

